DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was critically injured in a car vs. utility pole crash Thursday evening.

The Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a car that crashed into a utility pole around 4:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Grand Ave. When emergency crews arrived they found one person with critical injures and transported that person to a nearby hospital.

Both directions of travel on Grand Ave. will be shut down while officers investigate the incident. The road closure is expected to last for approximately two hours the DMPD said in a tweet.