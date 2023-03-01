RUNNELLS, Iowa — One person was airlifted to a hospital after their car was submerged in a Runnells pond Wednesday night.

At about 7:30 p.m. emergency crews responded to a report of a car submerged in a pond near the intersection of SE 108th Street and SE 32nd Ave. When emergency crews arrived they discovered the female driver still inside the car.

A water rescue was deployed to get the driver out of the car. After being rescued, the driver was airlifted to a hospital. The driver’s condition is unknown at this time, the Pleasant Hill Fire Department said.

According to the fire department, the driver was traveling southbound on SE 108th Street and drove through the intersection. She drove approximately 40 yards through trees, down an embankment, and then into the pond.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is on-going.