BUTLER COUNTY, Iowa — One adult and two children were injured after their car crashed into a train on Sunday.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash at 3:55 p.m. at the 2nd Street railroad crossing in Parkersburg.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Aleshia Meeks, 28, failed to yield for a train that was traveling westbound.

Meeks was critically injured and was air lifted to a nearby hospital. Two children aged four and one were also inured and taken to hospitals. The children’s names have not been released at this time.

Law enforcement said the crash is still under investigation.