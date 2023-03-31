JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — One adult and three kids were rescued from a house fire in Newton on Thursday night.

At around 11 p.m. the Newton Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire in the 200 block of East 7th Street South and that one adult and three kids were trapped inside.

When fire crews arrived on scene they immediately rescued the four occupants of the home by utilizing a ladder, the fire department said. No injuries occurred during the fire.

According to the fire department, the home received significant smoke damage and the fire appears to have been caused by a home appliance located on the first floor of the home.