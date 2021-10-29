On The Carl Voss Trail

DES MOINES, Iowa – Open for about a year now the Carl Voss Trail was dedicated Friday with the man the trail is named after cutting the ceremonial red ribbon. Voss says it’s an honor to be recognized but in reality he just likes to get things done. He was also thrilled to be assisted by his grandchildren and other family members holding the ribbon while he wielded the giant scissors.

The trail is just one of those things Voss has had a hand in getting done. Voss says the link the trail provides between downtown Des Moines and the freshly renewed Easter Lake is an easy ride at about 13 miles round trip, including a loop around the lake, and points out that is a nearly perfect half marathon for runners. He’s quick to say he doesn’t use the term ‘bike trail’ because the trail is for everyone, not just cyclists. Over 500 people use the Carl Voss Trail daily.

The video in this story is a one-way time-lapse from downtown to Easter Lake. If you watch closely you’ll see Voss on his bike in the trail video. We’ve highlighted one of Voss’s favorite parts of the trail, a sunflower field, in a previous Digital Original story. Voss also points out a nearby bridge, the climb to the baseball fields and the wooded nature of the trail as highlights. Looking to the future, Voss points out a trail to Carlisle would require only three more miles of pavement.