Raise your beer stein! Oktoberfest setup underway in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa – The metro will soon be getting a taste of German heritage this weekend.

The stage is set for Des Moines’ Annual Oktoberfest. Setup is underway for the 17th year of the event.

The two-day festival is filled with German beer, food, costumes, music, and dancing.

After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, organizers are excited to bring people back together.

“It just is that celebratory and inclusive environment that you don’t necessarily see all the time and you don’t see it at other events,” event organizer Mindy Toyne said. “So we feel that we offer that camaraderie and we always have so we always like to say everyone’s German at Oktoberfest.”

The event kicks off at 3:00 p.m. on Friday and is going on Saturday too. For the schedule, click here.