DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines’ annual German-themed festival, Oktoberfest, will return for its eighteenth year. The festival will occur on September 23 to 24 from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. both days.

The event will take place in front of Hessen Haus, a German restaurant and beer hall. The festival will also take over the Festival Plaza of the Science Center of Iowa located between 4th Street south of Court Ave. and Market Street between 3rd and 4th Streets.

Live music, polka dancing lessons, authentic food, tented beer gardens, a silent disco, contests, and more will be available to attend both nights of the festival.

Every bar will have signature cocktails and the Dr. McGillacuddy’s Schnappski. The Lederhosen Lounge will feature the 2-liter glass boots of beer again this year.

Attendees dressed in German attire will be eligible to win free beer tickets throughout the festival and participate in the bier maiden and stein holding competitions.

Discounted advance tickets are available to purchase on the Eventbrite website.

For information on the schedule of events, music lineups, and more you can visit the Oktoberfest Des Moines’ website.