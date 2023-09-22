DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Oktoberfest is coming to Water Works Park for its 19th year. The two-day festival starts Friday with the tapping of the golden keg at 3 p.m. and then ends Saturday at midnight.

Mindy Toyne, the Co-Founder of Des Moines Oktoberfest, said that the new venue of Water Works Park was needed for the festival to grow.

“The good thing is we have all the tents and all the amenities that were super excited to be able to offer here at Water Works Park,” Toyne said.

At Oktoberfest, there will be authentic German food and beer, live music, polka, a silent disco, and much more!

To learn more about Des Moines Oktoberfest visit its website.