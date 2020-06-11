Okoboji Queen II Rough Landing

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa — High winds, and a mechanical issue made for a rough landing for the Queen II of Arnolds Park. The boat had difficulty landing Tuesday evening. Eight passengers, and three crew members were helped off through waist-deep water, safely to shore.

“The Queen II went out for her normal Seven PM cruise and got caught up in a thunderstorm on her way back to the dock,” said Jeff Vierkant, Arnolds Park CEO. “When she reached the dock the wind picked up and took the back end of the boat to the west.”

“The initial call requested the Fire Boat to respond to aid passengers off of the disabled boat,” said a news release from the Arnolds Park/Okoboji Fire Department. “However as it was arriving on the scene it was determined that the fire boat would not be able to assist due to the position of the boat and the severe thunderstorm occurring with its high winds and lightning in the area.”

Instead multiple rescuers were there to help passengers and crew out the side door of the vessel, and into waist-deep water. The passengers were wet, but uninjured, according to the Fire Department.

“Just want to give credit to the Park and to the Okoboji Fire and Rescue Team, to the River Rescue team” said Nick Russell, of Mitchell, South Dakota, a passenger on the boat. “They did an excellent job getting everybody off making sure the passengers were safe.”

Their were a few scary moments as the passengers got off the boat.

“I have anxiety it’s my first experience being river-rescued,” said Russell. “So a lot of thoughts were going through my head it was a little scary.”

“The weather changes unfortunately pretty dramatically last night,” said Vierkant. “When they took off last night the weather was pretty good, but by the time they got back it had turned pretty sharply.”

The Queen II was being assessed for damage on Wednesday. The Arnolds Park Amusement Park was closed Wednesday due to high winds coming across West Lake Okoboji.

The amusement park started normal summer hours this summer. To check on the current status of Arnolds Park amusment park, click here.