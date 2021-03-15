Ohio Man Killed in Crash with Tractor-Trailer in Poweshiek County

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa – An Ohio man was killed in a head-on collision in Poweshiek County early Sunday morning.

According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened around 3:50 a.m. on Highway 21 a few miles southeast of Deep River.

A southbound car driven by 26-year-old Cedrick Wa Muboyayi Muboyayi, of Grove City, Ohio, crossed the center line and hit a northbound tractor-trailer. The report says Muboyayi Muboyayi was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, 50-year-old Gary Nolt of Delta, was transported to the Grinnell Hospital for treatment of his injuries. His current condition is not known.

At this time, the Iowa State Patrol says it does not know what caused Muboyayi Muboyayi to cross the center line and the investigation into the crash continues.