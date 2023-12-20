DES MOINES, Iowa — The week leading up to Christmas is full of last minute shoppers trying to find deals online or in the store.

The increase in packages being delivered opens the door for an increase in scam messages.

“This is just the dream time for scammers,” said Chris Coleman, the president of Greater Iowa Better Business Bureau. “This new thing that we’re seeing more than ever is some text messages that people are getting to confirm information. It’s almost always a scam, probably from somewhere else in the world. It’s easy to get our phone numbers and try to trick us, so we are encouraging people to respond to those. Don’t click on the links, don’t reply with any personal information.”

The texts can say that a package has arrived at the warehouse and the recipient must fill out address information to have it delivered. The texts can pose as companies like USPS, FedEx, Amazon, UPS and more.

Coleman reiterated that legitimate delivery services may text a customer, but only to inform them a package is on the way. There is not a legitimate service that asks for addresses, contact information, social security numbers, etc.

“It’s a big red flag, hang up, delete the email, stop responding. People should not call you and ask you for that,” said Coleman. “Always slow down. Whenever somebody asks you for personal information when they’re reaching out to you, don’t do it. Take their information, call or email the party that you bought your product from. You make the asserted effort.”

A couple of people around Des Moines have gotten texts or have heard about the new scam from family and friends.

“I’ve heard of it, but no so for it hadn’t happened to me, but I’ve heard of it,” said Chealine Seakor from Des Moines. “Be careful, when you get in your email and you have a link, look at the spelling and those are the types of things you look out for.”

“You just gotta be aware of what you bought. If you see some random text with a link, I am just conditioned to ignore that stuff right away,” said Paul George from Des Moines.