DES MOINES, Iowa- Officials are reminding residents to clear their furnace vents following heavy snowfall in Central Iowa.

The Ames Fire Department posted on Facebook the detriments of forgetting to clear these devices.

They need about three feet of clear space to operate properly and a buildup of snow or ice can be dangerous. It cause high levels of carbon monoxide to be administered in the home. It can also cause excessive gas pressure, which can lead to equipment malfunctions.

Even though it’s no longer actively snowing in Central Iowa, it’s still important for residents to double check these devices as heavy winds are causing snow drifts which can bring more snow to cover the devices.