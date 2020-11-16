Officials Seek Work Release Inmate Who Left Des Moines Facility

DES MOINES – The Iowa Department of Corrections is trying to locate a work release inmate who left the Fort Des Moines Residential Facility without permission.

Officials are looking for 26-year-old Derrick Demon Penelton. He left the facility Sunday night and has not returned.

Penelton is serving time for a willful injury conviction, among other crimes, in Polk County.

He is described as a Black male, 5’9”, and weighs 176 pounds.

If you have any information about Penelton’s location, you’re asked to contact local police.