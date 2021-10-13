Officials say road rage incident caused fatal Highway 65 bypass crash, vehicular homicide charges filed

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – An Indianola man is charged with vehicular homicide for the death of a man in an August crash that officials say was caused by road rage.

Lt. Ryan Evans with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office confirms 32-year-old Steven Clark is charged with homicide by vehicle — reckless driving and homicide by vehicle – drag racing. Clark was booked into the Polk County Jail Tuesday night and bonded out shortly after.

The charges stem from a multiple vehicle accident on the Highway 65 bypass in southeast Polk County on August 26th. Officials say 53-year-old John Schmidt was southbound on Highway 65 when he lost control and his vehicle crossed the center median. It was then struck by vehicles traveling northbound.

Schmidt was pronounced dead at the scene and minor injuries were reported for some occupants of the other vehicles involved.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office now says the crash was a result of a road rage incident between Clark and Schmidt, who were both traveling “at a high rate of speed” at the time of the incident.