MARION COUNTY, Iowa – The search for a missing Oskaloosa man is set to resume Wednesday morning in the area of Cordova Park, along the shores of Lake Red Rock.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said its search began Sunday morning after being notified by Mahaska County that 41-year-old Raymond William Welch had been at Cordova Park that day. Since then, the MCSO and other agencies have conducted several searches on land and in water, used sonar, drones, divers, and tracking dogs to try to find Welch. They’ve also analyzed cell phone data.

Raymond Welch (Courtesy: Oskaloosa Police Department)

Officials say their search is focused on Cordova Park because of information provided by Mahaska County and found in Welch’s vehicle, among other information.

According to the Oskaloosa Police Department, Welch was last seen wearing blue jeans, white tennis shoes, a dark-colored shirt, and a sweatshirt. He is 5’11” and about 160 pounds.

Officials are not asking for help from the public in the search.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa DNR, Marion County Conservation, Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office, Oskaloosa Police Department, Marion County Emergency Management, Mahaska County Emergency Management, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Central Iowa Underwater Search and Rescue, and other agencies are contributing to the search for Welch.