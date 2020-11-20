Officials Release Names of 25 Arrested in Federal Firearm and Drug Sweep

DES MOINES, Iowa – Wednesday, early morning law enforcement raids in nearly four dozen metro neighborhoods netted 25 arrests in a massive federal drug and gun investigation.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Iowa initially kept tight-lipped about the raids but Thursday released some details about what they found.

More than 500 police officers executed 45 search warrants simultaneously, at addresses in Des Moines and surrounding areas. Now 25 people face federal gun and firearms charges.

Federal agencies were able to seize 37 guns, 18 pounds of marijuana, three pounds of cocaine, 1.5 ounces of heroin, and an once of methamphetamine. They also found $50,000 in cash.

Police say one of the men arrested was 30-year-old Jerron Johnson. He faces federal gun and drug charges but is also charged in district court with attempted murder for a shooting that happened back in October. Police say Johnson shot a man in the leg in the parking lot of the Somerset Apartments. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

United States Attorney Krickbaum stated, “These arrests had a specific target: those accused of carrying guns, slinging drugs, and endangering our community. We look forward to proving these charges in federal court. And we are grateful to our law enforcement partners, who took almost 40 guns and many pounds of drugs off the streets of Des Moines.”

The following is a list of those charged across three criminal indictments and eight criminal complaints with federal drug or firearms offenses:

 Jerome Valentino Wilson, 32, of Des Moines

 Derek Shantell Thompson, 41, of Des Moines

 Kenee L. Triplett, 39, of Des Moines

 Cory Andrew Turner, 33, of Des Moines

 Coty Arnez Turner, 31, of Des Moines

 Daryl Stephen Jones, Jr., 45, of Des Moines

 Jerome Jamar Hall, 35, of Des Moines

 Ornandes Raeshon Bennett, 41, of Des Moines

 Antoine Moishawn Williams, 49, of Des Moines

 Dewayne Allen Haynes, 40, of Des Moines

 Marcus Antonio-Shay Hall, 25, of Des Moines

 Kenny Eugene Smart, Jr., 47, of Des Moines

 Michael Lindell Teasley, 32, of Des Moines

 Jerron Tandre Johnson, 30, of Des Moines

 Nolan Hamilton-Allen, 32, of Des Moines

 Richard Lee David Brown, 45, of Des Moines

 Anthony Levon Robinson, Jr., 35, of Des Moines

 Leon Dale Edwards, 36, of Des Moines,

 Leroy Williams II, 50, of Des Moines

 Terry Eugene Hambrick, 40, of Des Moines

 Damir Halkic, 32, of Urbandale

 Keiffer Michael Simmons, 28, of Des Moines

 William Lloydellton Speed, Jr., 27, of Des Moines

 Amanda Raye Reed, 40, of Des Moines

 Tyler James Althaus, 34, of Des Moines