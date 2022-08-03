UTE, Iowa (KCAU) — Authorities have released the name of a pilot who was pronounced dead at the scene of a plane crash.

According to a release from the Monona County Sheriff’s Office, Brady Neil Penner, 45, of Weatherford, Oklahoma, passed away after the single-engine plane he was operating crashed just south of Ute Saturday afternoon.

The Monona County Sheriff’s Office indicated that the witness who called authorities told them that the plane hit electrical lines before crashing into the road. When officials got to the scene of the crash, the plane was on fire and Penner was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, data was collected by a National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) agent including radar data, weather data, maintenance records, and the flight history and health record of the pilot. The plane was determined to be a model AT-502A by Air Tractor Inc.

The Monona County Sheriff’s Office indicated that the southbound road near the intersection of 230th Street and Teak Avenue was closed until the county engineer could assess the potential damage.

The release stated the investigation conducted by the FAA and NTSB may take several months for a final report.