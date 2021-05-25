Officials: Pedestrian dies after being hit by dumpster truck in Polk County

Law enforcement on the scene of a fatal pedestrian accident in eastern Polk County on May 25, 2021. (WHO 13)

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – One person is dead after officials say they were hit by a roll-off dumpster truck after stepping into traffic on E. University Ave. east of Pleasant Hill Tuesday morning.

Lt. Ryan Evans with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the call came in about the accident just before 10:00 a.m. It happened in the westbound lanes of the 10400 block of E. University, just east of NE 104th St.

Lt. Evans says a dumpster roller truck belonging to Aspen Waste Systems was traveling westbound in the far-right lane when the pedestrian entered the lane of traffic from the north and was struck by the side of the vehicle. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Lt. Evans, it doesn’t appear that the driver of the truck is at any fault in the incident.

Investigators are still working to identify the pedestrian.

Westbound E. University is closed at NE 108th St. while the investigation is being conducted. Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.