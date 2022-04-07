DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds Thursday morning in the Drake neighborhood.

Officers were called to an apartment building at 3432 Forest Avenue just after 7:00 a.m. on a report that someone had been shot, according to Ahman Douglass with the Des Moines Fire Department. When they arrived they found a man, believed to be in his 40s, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

CPR was performed by officers before fire rescue crews arrived and transported the man to a Des Moines hospital. His name and current condition have not been released.

The Des Moines Police Department expects to release more information about the shooting around 11:00 a.m.

