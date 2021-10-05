Officials investigating the death of an inmate in the Jasper County Jail

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa – An investigation is underway after an inmate in the Jasper County Jail died last week.

According to a news release from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, 54-year-old James D. Bradshaw of Des Moines experienced a medical emergency Friday night around 11:30 p.m. and asked for help. First aid was provided by the jail staff and paramedics from the Newton Fire Department also responded.

Despite the medical assistance provided, Bradshaw died.

The Jasper County Medical Examiner and the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office are being assisted in the investigation into the death by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and the Jasper County Attorney’s Office.

No other information was released by authorities.