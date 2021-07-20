Officers seek help identifying suspects accused of vandalizing Des Moines police station

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Des Moines Police Department is hoping the public can help identify two people officers say vandalized the police station earlier this month.

A news release from the department says the vandalism happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 10th. The two suspects were captured on surveillance video and police have released still images from the video in hopes that someone is able to identify them.



Images of vandalism suspects provided by the Des Moines Police Department.

Police say the individual shown with facial hair was caught on video throwing rocks at the police building and police vehicles, causing some windows to be broken.

If you have any information on the identity of the vandals, you’re asked to contact the police at 515-237-1422 or submit an anonymous tip through CrimeStoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.