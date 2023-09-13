KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa — One officer was shot in Algona on Wednesday night.

According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, one Algona police officer was shot shortly before 8 p.m. The officer’s condition is still unknown at this time.

A nearby high school was placed on lockdown as a precaution because of students who were still inside the building for extra-curricular activities.

The sheriff’s office said the shooter is still at large. This is a developing story and more information will be released when made available.