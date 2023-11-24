FORT DODGE, IOWA — A Fort Dodge Police officer was forced to shoot and kill three dogs on Friday morning to stop them from attacking a woman. It happened in the 800 block of S. 16th Street at around 11:25 AM, according to police. A resident called 911 to report they could hear someone yelling for help.

When an officer arrived on scene, they found a woman being attacked by three dogs. The officer reportedly tried to scare the dogs away, but they kept attacking. The officer then shot each of the three dogs multiple times, killing them and ending the attack.

The woman was taken from the scene to UnityPoint Trinity Medical Center in Fort Dodge by ambulance and then by helicopter to Iowa Methodist Medical Center. Her condition has not been released. Authorities are not releasing her name, either.

Authorities say they continue to investigate what lead up to the attack. Anyone with information about the dogs or the attack is asked to contact Fort Dodge Police.