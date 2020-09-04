NYT: Suspect in deadly shooting near Portland protest killed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man being investigated in connection with a deadly shooting near a protest in downtown Portland was killed Thursday night in Washington, according to The New York Times.

Michael Reinoehl was killed by officers as they moved in to arrest him in the town of Lacey the same day Portland police issued a warrant for his arrest, according to The New York Times.

On Saturday, KOIN 6 News crews witnessed two people yelling and having an altercation near SW 3rd and Alder around 8:45 p.m. Someone sprayed mace and then someone pulled out a gun. The crews heard shots fired, then a wounded man, later identified as Aaron J. Danielson, was seen on the ground and the suspect took off running.

Police confirmed just before 9:30 p.m. that the victim, who was shot in the chest, had died. According to The Associated Press, Danielson was wearing a hat bearing the insignia of Patriot Prayer, a right-wing group whose members have frequently clashed with protesters in Portland in the past.

Reinoehl’s reported death comes the same day Vice News planned to air an interview during which Reinoehl’s appeared to admit to the shooting, saying, “I had no choice. I mean, I, I had a choice. I could have sat there and watched them kill a friend of mine of color. But I wasn’t going to do that.”

