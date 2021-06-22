NWS rates tornado near Pella as an EF-1

PELLA, Iowa — The National Weather Service has determined the tornado which hit farms near Pella on Sunday evening as an EF-1. It carried peak winds of 100-110 miles per hour and it traveled 1.5 miles and was 150 yards wide, according to the National Weather Service.

Clean-up was underway Monday on two farms near Pella, which were hit by the storm. At the Larry Terpstra farm, neighbors brought saws and skid loaders. Also, son Brendon Terpstra had heavy equipment from his business to remove huge trees which were damaged or downed by the storm.

“I have a lot of good friends, a lot of good buddies here for you right now. with big skid loader, grapples, and good friend of mine had his truck out here at 7 o’clock this morning,” said Brendon. “Focus today on what’s important and what you can’t replace, everybody comes together to help you it’s really touching really touching, our family survived, nobody was even injured, God blessed us as he always does.”

This family farm in over 50 years had never experienced a tornado. There were some close brushes with storms of late in the area, starting with the 2018 tornado which hit the town of Pella.

“I was right behind a tornado up there, then we had an F-0 tornado come right over our house that same day, with the derecho, my brother-in-law’s shed got hit just over the hill.”

The crews also removed an old silo damaged in the tornado. It took two dynamite blasts before it was knocked over with an excavator. Check out the video of the demolition here.