DES MOINES, Iowa — The raised left hand of Zach Nunn has been the subject of numerous campaign mailers and political advertisements during his campaign to defeat U.S. Representative Cindy Axne, a West Des Moines Democrat, in their race in Iowa’s Third Congressional District. Nunn, a Republican state senator for Bondurant, raised that hand twice during a May GOP debate when asked if he supported a ban on all abortions, no exceptions.

Abortion has become a central issue, especially for Democrats, since the U.S. Supreme Court in June issued a ruling that overturned the federal guarantee to abortion in the 1973 Roe v. Wade Decision.

But Nunn said during an interview with WHO 13 on “The Insiders” that he supports limited exceptions for when a woman can get an abortion.

Nunn previously voted for restrictions known as the Fetal Heartbeat Bill, which banned most abortions after about six weeks. He said, “We support the life of the mother and of the child. We support explicitly exceptions for rape, incest and health of the mother.”

