November is the busiest time for local food banks

DES MOINES, Iowa — Food insecurity is an issue that many families have to worry about during the holiday season. Food pantries in the metro area look to help those struggling during this time of year.

For food banks, the holiday months are always the busiest because that is when the number of those in need rises.

“November is always the busiest month throughout our food pantry network just year over year,” said Luke Elzinga, the communications and advocacy manager with Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC). “The need is always really high this time of year.”

There are several reasons that people tend to struggle in the winter months for food insecurity. The Food Bank of Iowa serves 55 counties in the state, and it says more people need its services this month as well.

“People’s personal finances get stretched a little more thin during the winter months,” said Michelle Book, CEO and president of the Food Bank of Iowa. “As a result we see more folks coming to the food pantries that we support.”

For DMARC, the busiest time of the year is also paired with the time that volunteers are at the highest numbers.

“A lot of volunteer opportunities not only in our warehouse but at our mobile food pantries and at all of our partner food pantries,” said Elzinga. “I think that at this time of year people really step up and give back.”

For those looking to donate food or money, visit DMARC’s website or the Food Bank of Iowa’s website.