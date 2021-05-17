Not Guilty Plea Entered in Trooper’s Slaying; Demand Made for Speedy Trial

GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa — The man accused of killing an Iowa State Trooper during a standoff with police in Grundy Center back in April has entered a written arraignment and plea of not guilty in the case.

Michael Lang faces multiple charges including first-degree murder in connection with the killing of Sgt. Jim Smith with the Iowa State Patrol.

Court documents show Lang’s public defender filed the paperwork Sunday and it was posted to Iowa Courts Online Monday. The document also shows Lang has demanded a speedy trial in the case.

Police say Lang barricaded himself in his Grundy Center home after assaulting a police officer during a traffic stop in April. Lang is accused of shooting at officers attempting to end the standoff and that resulted in the death of Sgt. Smith.

Law enforcement officers came under fire again while using an armored vehicle to attempt to subdue Lang. During the incident, Lang was shot once in the head and twice in the chest but survived.

He is also facing charges of attempted murder and assault on a peace officer. Lang is being held in the Black Hawk County Jail.