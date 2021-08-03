Not guilty plea entered in death of Des Moines 15-month-old

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines has man pleaded not guilty to the death of a 15-month-old boy.

Court documents show 28-year-old Brandon Greenup entered a written plea to the charge of first-degree murder on Monday.

Police say he caused life-threatening injuries to the boy, who he was taking care of while the child’s mother was at work on June 14th. Greenup is accused of not taking the child to the hospital despite signs he was having trouble breathing and appeared limp.

Greenup remains in the Polk County Jail on a bond of more than $1 million.

His trial is set for October 4th.