NOT GUILTY: Des Moines Register Journalist Andrea Sahouri Acquitted After Protest Arrest Last Summer

DES MOINES, IOWA — A jury in Polk County has found Des Moines Register journalist Andrea Sahouri and an acquaintance not guilty on all charges after their arrest last year during protests over racial injustice in Des Moines.

Sahouri and Spenser Robnett were each charged with Failure to Disperse and Interference with Official Acts after being arrested near Merle Hay Mall in May 2020. Sahouri was covering the protests as a reporter for The Register and brought Robnett along for support and safety. Sahouri and Robnett were both maced by Des Moines Police Officer Luke Wilson. Wilson failed to record the incident on his bodycam properly. On another officer’s body camera, Sahouri can clearly be heard identifying herself as a member of the media after she was maced. She was still taken into custody.

Her trial was held this week at Drake Stadium. The trial began Monday. Jurors were handed the case shortly before Noon and returned a verdict quickly in the afternoon.

Sahouri reacted to the acquital with this Tweet minutes after the verdict was read: