‘Not Good Enough’: Community Activists Oppose Proposed Anti-Racial Profiling Ordinance

DES MOINES, Iowa — Multiple community activist organizations announced their opposition to the Des Moines City Council’s proposed anti-racial profiling ordinance, arguing it does not adequately address the needs of the community.

A proposed anti-racial profiling ordinance is on the Des Moines City Council’s agenda for Monday’s meeting. Ahead of the council meeting, the Iowa-Nebraska NAACP held a press conference with the ACLU of Iowa and Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement (CCI) to announce their opposition to the proposed ordinance.

Betty Andrews, president of the Iowa-Nebraska NAACP, said they and other allied organizations have been working on an anti-racial profiling ordinance for two years. In that time, they say City Manager Scott Sanders has not been maintaining open lines of communication and Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert still refuses to meet with them.

Andrews said they did not receive the new language of the proposed anti-racial profiling ordinance until noon on Monday. Andrews requested the city take the ordinance off the agenda for Monday’s meeting.

The ACLU of Iowa and Iowa CCI echoed that response, saying it is impossible to give the ordinance the proper analysis it deserves before going to a vote. The ACLU of Iowa also said there are some key proponents missing in the ordinance that have been mentioned time and time again.

Mark Stringer, executive director of the ACLU of Iowa, says now is not the time to speed through an anti-racial profiling ordinance. Stringer said the ACLU of Iowa had a six-point plant and the current ordinance does not meet that. He said more community voices need to be included in the conversation.

Lori Young with Iowa CCI said four hours’ notice is not enough time to react and respond to an ordinance that is so important to the community.

Iowa CCI released a statement earlier Monday explaining its opposition to the ordinance.

Two years ago, we asked the city of Des Moines to ban racial profiling and pre-textual stops and to guarantee the ban will be enforced by an independent community review board. Tonight, the city council will instead vote to give the unaccountable police chief even more power to suppress racial profiling data and arbitrarily dismiss complaints. The city’s ordinance will not end racial profiling in Des Moines. It will concentrate all reporting and enforcement authority in the hands of the police chief. It actively prevents independent public oversight, and it is completely silent on the very real need to decriminalize marijuana. A step backward in the fight for racial justice is not what we asked for. CCI members will not allow the mayor, the city manager, and Chief Wingert to turn this sham into a showpiece. No justice, no peace.

The city council meeting begins via Zoom at 4:30 p.m. Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie is expected to addressed the ordinance of the start of the meeting.

The agenda can be viewed here and you can watch live on YouTube here.