NORWALK, IOWA — Court documents show a Norwalk woman is accused of trying to take more than $400,000 from her elderly father days after he had been “deemed incapable” of making his own financial decisions. Sherri Lee Fuller, 54, is charged with Dependent Adult Abuse and Neglect or Abandonment of a Dependent Person.

According to online court records, Fuller’s father – Stephen Copple – was “deemed incapable of making his own financial, legal and medical decisions” on February 20th. Five days later, his daughter – Fuller – allegedly had Copple sign a document giving her power of attorney. Four days after that, court documents allege, Fuller checked her father out of his Des Moines care facility and drove him to a Charles Schwab office where she opened two accounts and her father wrote a check totaling $396,000 to Schwab from his personal account. Fuller also allegedly made a $7,000 purchase on her father’s credit card on the same day.

The credit card purchase was later declined and the check was returned – thanks to quick actions by the courts to re-take control of Copple’s accounts and answer questions of his guardianship.

Fuller was released from the Polk County Jail on Friday. She has been ordered to have no contact with her father. She is due in court again on June 26th.