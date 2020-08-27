Norwalk, Winterset Schools Report COVID-19 Outbreaks

Iowa — More Iowa schools are reporting that staff and some students are quarantining thanks to positive COVID-19 tests.

Oviatt Elementary School in Norwalk will be closed on Friday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The school is doing contact tracing with anyone who was in contact with that staff member.

The district has also reported that single students at both the middle and high schools have tested positive. Both schools will remain open but dozens of students are quarantining.

The Winterset Community School District is announcing that two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. No schools are being shut down but the district is doing contact tracing and other students and staff who came into contact with those staff members will quarantine.

Numerous Iowa school districts, including Twin Cedars, E-D-F, AC-GC, Carlisle, Waukee and more have reported COVID-19 cases among staff and students in just the first few days of the school year.