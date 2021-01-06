Norwalk Teen Returns Home After Christmas Eve Heart Transplant

NORWALK, Iowa — After receiving the gift of life just before Christmas, a Norwalk teen is at home and recovering.

Eighteen-year-old Brooklyn Soroka underwent heart transplant surgery on Christmas Eve after nearly a year on the transplant list.

After 13 days in the hospital, Brooklyn is back home and she was welcomed back with a special surprise. The Norwalk Fire Department held a parade in her honor Tuesday afternoon as Brooklyn made her way home from the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

When asked what she’s most looking forward to doing following the transplant, Brooklyn said “Literally anything. I can work out now, I haven’t been able to do that since sixth grade. I can go on walks. I can go to Florida, like I like to, and I can go and do things.”

Brooklyn said the first thing her family plans to do now that she’s home is open Christmas gifts.

The Soroka family says they are forever grateful to the donor’s family.