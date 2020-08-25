Norwalk Students Elated On First Day of School Under New Normal

NORWALK, Iowa — Return to learn plans may be giving school districts across the state a different look but it hasn’t taken away the excitement for fifth grader Amelia Updegraff of Norwalk. “I was really excited. So excited that I was so paranoid that I wouldn’t get ready in time. I woke up at three in the morning,” said the Lakewood Elementary student.

Her younger brother, a 4th grade student at Lakewood named Grayson, shared a similar enthusiasm. “I woke up at 6:13 am to get all ready for it. I could finally brush my hair,” he said.

Just around eleven percent of the Norwalk Community School District’s students chose remote learning, with the remaining students receiving in class instruction. “Norwalk has done a really nice job from the start of communicating often with us and giving us as much information as they have,” said Amy Updegraff, the mother of Amelia, Grayson and 1st grader Lincoln. Amy and her husband chose to send all of there kids back for in class instruction. “This morning at drop off there was school staff and personnel greeting kids as they came. Asking how was your summer and all of that. I know for my kids that eased their tensions right away,” said Amy.

With face masks required for students in the district the new norm required alternate first day of school photos. “A lot of times on the first day parents will walk their kids in and that wasn’t an option this year,” Amy said.

Teachers in Grayson’s classes went through lesson plans from history and science to math and mask wearing. “To take it off without getting more germs or a bunch of germs on it they would use their pinky to take it off and at recess you would put it on your wrist,” Grayson said.

The main complaint among the Updegraff siblings, the masks. “It is kind of hard to wear them because it always gets hot inside of them,” said Grayson. His younger brother Lincoln added, “I had breathing issues.” Amelia agreed saying, “We were all sweating because we just had recess and it was kind of crazy.”

Fourth and fifth grade students attend Lakewood Elementary in the Norwalk CSD. To limit interaction as much as possible each grade has its own entrance and exit. Recess times were also separated for each grade. “You want to see your friends and we want to talk and give them a hug and be next to them but you can’t. Because of the corona virus,” Amelia said.

Norwalk has just six school buildings from kindergarten through 12th grade and none of them contain more than three grades.