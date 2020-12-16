Norwalk Santa Helps Give Local Families a Jolly Holiday Season

NORWALK, Iowa – The North Pole may be closer than you think, in the metro suburb of Norwalk. A hometown Santa Claus is helping local families through community donations.

Norwalk native Thomas Guthrie is known as Norwalk Santa and uses social media to connect families in need with generous community donors. His workshop is Gregg Young Chevrolet, the place he works when he’s not in the red suit.

The effort started six years ago when he began helping families on Facebook, and it took off. He wants it known this is not a one-man job.

“It’s the community that makes it work,” Guthrie said. “No way I could do this on my own. It takes a village, it definitely does, and it’s a good saying for what we’re doing.”

This holiday season he’s helping 24 families, whether that be with food, clothes, or toys. With the need even greater during the pandemic, he was blown away by the community’s generosity.

“I was personally afraid that we were not going to be able to meet our needs because of the COVID,” Guthrie said, “but it turned around. There were more people wanting to help and knew that there were more people needing help, so I was just so amazed at how many families and people extended themselves and wanted to help.”

This is a cause that helps families year-round. If you’d like to help, you can connect with Norwalk Santa on Facebook, check out his website, or donate to his Venmo: @NorwalkSanta.