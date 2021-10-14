Norwalk Fire Department under new leadership with first female chief

NORWALK, Iowa – The Norwalk Fire Department is under new leadership and the hire is historic.

“I am the first female fire chief here in Norwalk,” Jenn Porter said.

There are only a few female fire chiefs in the state, and Porter can now say she’s one of them. She’s taking on the top job after being on the department for the past 13 years. Even though she’s making history, Porter remains focused on her new role.

“It’s a big deal to my family. I think they’re proud of me,” Porter said. “I was just doing a job. It’s just serving people here and serving our community and I think that people outside of myself see that’s a bigger deal than I do.”

Porter has been the interim fire chief since May. She will be officially sworn in next month.