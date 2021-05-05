Norwalk Fire Chief Arrested for OWI

NORWALK, IOWA — Norwalk Fire Chief Ryan Coburn is on paid administrative leave after he was arrested Saturday night and charged with First Offense OWI.

According to the criminal complaint filed against him, Indianola Police were called on Saturday night of a driver swerving on roadways. Police quickly located the suspect vehicle and pulled it over. Police say the driver, Coburn, showed obvious signs of intoxication and failed field sobriety tests. His blood alcohol level registered at .206% – more than twice the legal limit.

The City of Norwalk says Coburn is now on paid leave while Chief Coburn’s actions are investigated. He was not on duty at the time of his arrest.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office released this booking photo of Coburn:

Ryan Coburn booking photo from Warren County Jail