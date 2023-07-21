NORWALK, Iowa – Norwalk residents packed Thursday night’s city council meeting to weigh in on a new apartment building.

A five-story apartment building is being proposed near The Legacy Golf Club. For it to be built, the city council will need to amend the city ordinance to allow for more homes per acre. They also want to exempt the building from the city’s balcony and patio requirements.

Residents are concerned about the changes to the neighborhood.

“However, we do have a reasonable expectation that any proposed development in the circle should suit our neighborhood. A five-story building will look ridiculous looming over the two-story brownstones and single-story villas. It will dominate our neighborhood from every vantage point,” resident David Nowicki.

Another resident, Jamie Paca said, “I also think that we have to think about everybody that wants to potentially come to live to Norwalk. It’s not always possible for a young family even in their upper 20s and 30s to buy a $400,000 house anymore.”

The council approved a second reading for the ordinance. A petition against the project has nearly 200 signatures.