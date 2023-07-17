NORWALK, Iowa – The city of Norwalk is growing and will soon be home to something it’s never had before. The different projects are part of the development plan called “Norwalk Central.”

All the construction in town is a sign it’s starting to take shape.

“Lots of businesses going up on both sides in an area that used to just be fields,” Mayor Tom Phillips said.

What used to be open fields are now ball fields named “Fareway Fields.” Speaking of Fareway, the grocery store in town is moving to a new spot.

“It’s going to be a skosh bigger, but the inside’s going to feel different,” Phillips explained. “It’s going to feel bigger because they’ve kind of rearranged things and they have a new model for that.”

That’s just one part of the area. There’s also going to be a new Starbucks, retail centers, and even a hotel. A four-story building is planned with 79 rooms, an outdoor pool and patio, and a lounge.

City leaders say the Fairfield Inn & Suites By Marriott will be Norwalk’s first hotel but not its last.

“Those types of businesses want to come into Norwalk because they can make money,” Phillips said. “So yeah, we’ve been growing.”

And growing quickly. Mayor Phillips says the city has changed a lot in the almost decade he’s been in charge. He estimates the current population at about 15,000.

“When the kids were growing up, we were always told when we reach 10,000 you’re going to see a lot of stuff happening and we kind of did,” Phillips said. “And the next big point is 15,000 so we’ll see more happen after that.”

Another amenity is the City Fieldhouse. City leaders say the indoor recreation facility will bring even more people to town once it’s completed next year.

“We’re estimating about a million people per year coming in just for the new sports campus,” Hollie Zajicek, economic development director for the city, said. “So that’s pretty exciting because it does it help the local businesses, especially the restaurants.”

The rush of people means more traffic and even some parking problems. Mayor Phillips calls those growing pains, a right of passage for a growing community that will get better with time.

“As we get some more amenities and some more commercial business where people can stay in town rather than go to Des Moines or West Des Moines, I think we’ll continue to grow with residents which is going to spur on more commercial growth,” Phillips said.

You can watch the full interviews with Mayor Tom Phillips and Economic Development Director Hollie Zajicek below.

Learn more about Norwalk Central here.