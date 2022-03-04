NORWALK, Iowa — One of the Des Moines metro’s fastest-growing cities has given the green light to one of the largest projects in its history.

Norwalk City Council approved plans for the Norwalk Central development Thursday evening. The project for 70 acres of former farmland along Highway 28 has been in the works for five years.

The city will invest $30 million for the infrastructure of the project, but Norwalk estimates the development will attract $300 million in private investment.

The project centers around a new athletic complex, which includes 20 acres of turf fields and an indoor recreation center with basketball courts. The development will also become the new home of Norwalk Parks and Recreation.

In addition to the fields, a private company is developing a “town center” complex with stores and restaurants.

Norwalk expects to break ground on the project in April, with the goal of having the fields available for use by the fall.