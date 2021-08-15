Northwest High School officially opens, becomes second high school in Waukee

WAUKEE, Iowa — Waukee is no longer a one high school city.

Waukee Northwest High School opened with a dedication ceremony Sunday afternoon. Hundreds of students and parents toured the campus during the event, and many of them walked away in awe.

“I can honestly just say, ‘Wow,'” said Nick Jackson, an incoming Waukee Northwest sophomore. “There is a lot of stuff. My dad, who went to a smaller school, said it looked like a college. It’s just really, really big.”

“Everything looks great inside,” said Matt Haindfield, whose daughter will be a junior at Waukee Northwest. “It’s a relief to know they have this kind of a facility for their education.”

The school has been under construction since 2018, when Waukee voters overwhelmingly approved a $117 million bond referendum to help finance it.

Waukee Community Schools Superintendent Brad Buck said the school is necessary because of Waukee’s booming population.

“It will feel like there’s not a lot of students here this year, but within five to eight years, this building will grow by two or three hundred students,” Buck said. “I’m already getting questioned on when we’re going to open high school number three.”

The first pack of Waukee Northwest Wolves will walk through the doors for their first day of class on August 24.

“They’re excited to come in and be at a school with their peers in a brand new building that is bright and colorful,” said Waukee Northwest principal Fairouz Bishara.

“I think I’m going to get lost,” Jackson said. “I’ve only been in the band room and to the gym to practice my sousaphone. I haven’t even seen the library yet. There’s a lot to do.”