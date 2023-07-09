DES MOINES, Iowa — The Highland Park neighborhood has become a hotspot for Des Moines’ creative community. They showcased the best of their work at the inaugural Northside Market Sunday afternoon.

More than 70 vendors lined 6th Avenue north of Euclid Avenue for the artistic festival.

Kara Kelso, a Highland Park resident who also owns neighborhood coffee shop The Slow Down, led the effort to establish the Northside Market.

“My husband and I moved here ten years ago…we saw so much potential, even though we had never heard about [Highland Park] before,” Kelso said.

Thousands attended the festival, which Kelso considers a milestone moment for the neighborhood.

“It does feel like, ‘Wow, people are realizing how special this place is,'” Kelso said. “We aren’t wanting to be the next East Village or something like that, we just want this to be Highland Park.”

The group of artists included Nathan Moore, a sculptor who brought his potter’s wheel to the festival.

“There’s really a great crowd here,” Moore said. “As an artist, you feel supported when people not only like your work, but take it home with them.”

Moore believes the festival accurately represented the creative passions within Highland Park.

“I like to visit the Des Moines Mercantile, the plant store, and the vintage mid-century modern store,” Moore said. “This is a great neighborhood.”

Kelso is already planning to bring the Northside Market back next year.

“A couple of years ago, this neighborhood looked very different,” Kelso said. “There’s been a lot of revitalization in Highland Park and Oak Park. To see this many people here, I have been emotional many times.”