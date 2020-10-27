Northern Iowa Copes With Early Snow

SWEA CITY, Iowa — Northern Iowa had a swath a white painted on the landscape Sunday, a total of five inches.

Chad Gifford was busy in the snow in the 25 degree weather working on siding a house in Swea City.

“It kind of caught us off guard. I wasn’t ready for it yet. I thought I had a couple more weeks to get it done, but here we are working in the snow and the ice trying to make it work,” said Gifford, who is no stranger to working outside in the cold. “You go back to your truck and you get dry gloves and dry socks. You work and you warm up, you work and you warm up. It’s a slow process.”

Some side streets in town had an icy sheen at mid-day. For Autumn Boland, a trip back to her hometown of Swea City from New Orleans had a little weather surprise.

“I actually haven’t been home in a couple years during the slow time, so having an October for the first time in a while is a little shocking,” said Boland. “I wasn’t mentally prepared for how cold it is up here compared to 72 down there, so it’s a little bit of a shock.”

For Boland, the cold was offset by the joy found in the snow by her black Lab dog, Phil.

“My dog here’s first snow ever. He loved it though, he was happy. So I guess I can’t complain,” said Boland. “I know I already posted a picture on my Facebook for all my friends to see. They were so shocked and said ‘can we come with you at Christmas time. We’ve never seen snow.'”

“I like winter. I just don’t like it this early,” said Gifford. “This morning when I had to come here and put the snow boots on, you know winter is going to be here real soon.”