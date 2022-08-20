WINNESHIEK, Iowa — An Ossian resident won 1 million dollars Friday after purchasing a Mega Millions ticket.

The lucky ticket was purchased at a Casey’s gas station in the 200 block of West Main Street in Ossian, a town of about 800 people.

According to the IA Lottery, the ticket came within one number of winning a share of the 99 million dollar jackpot. It was also the only ticket nationwide to win 1 million dollars in Friday’s drawing.

Friday’s winning numbers were 12-18-24-46-65, Mega Ball 3, and Megaplier 4. No one matched all six numbers, so the big prize climbed to an estimated 116 million dollar annuity or 65.6 million dollar lump-sum option for Tuesday’s drawing.

This is the fourth Iowa ticket to win at least 1 million dollars this year.