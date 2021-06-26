Northeast Des Moines gunshots lead to stand-off with metro crisis negotiation team

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gunshots in northeast Des Moines has led to an hours long stand-off with a crisis negotiation team.

At 2:45am Saturday. Des Moines police were called to the 2700 block of Sampson Street on a report of gunfire in the area. Officers quickly determined the gunfire came from within a home on Sampson Street. The suspected person responsible then secured themself inside the home and refused to come out. The Metro Special Tactics and Response (STAR) crisis negotiation team was then called in to try and communicate with the suspect.

Sampson street between Hull Avenue and East Sheridan remains closed because of the active scene while the negotiations continue. There are no injuries reported at this time. More details will be released as the investigation continues.