DES MOINES, Iowa — A home on the northside of the city was damaged in a house fire Thursday night.

At around 6:30 p.m. the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a house on fire in the 1900 block of Arlington Ave. When fire crews arrived they discovered smoke and flames coming from the home.

Despite firefighters being able to put out the fire quickly, the home suffered significant smoke and water damage, the fire department said. The estimated amount of damage to the home is unknown at this time.

An investigation is underway in order to determine what caused the fire to start in the attic. No injuries were reported during the fire.