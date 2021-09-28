North Des Moines Community Fridge moves after city raises concerns

DES MOINES, Iowa — A community fridge is at a new location after the city of Des Moines asked organizers to address some concerns.

The North Des Moines Community Fridge is now sitting at 5720 Urbandale Avenue, just east of Merle Hay Road. It’s next to St. Andrews Episcopal Church.

A social media post says organizers worried that even with re-zoning, the city would not let it stay at its old location on 59th Street.

The community fridge is stocked with donated goods, which are free for anyone to take.