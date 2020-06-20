Noose Found Hanging Outside Facebook Data Center in Altoona

ALTOONA, Iowa — The Altoona Police Department is investigating after a noose was found hanging outside the Facebook Data Center on Friday.

A Turner Construction supervisor found the noose hanging from a Waldinger Plan Lock Box at 5:50 a.m. Altoona police say the noose was out of public view and there were no notes or other evidence left at the scene to indicate an intended target.

At this time, there are no suspects. Facebook and Turner Construction are conducting an internal review.

“This disturbing, offensive act will not be tolerated, and it’s upsetting to everyone involved,” the Altoona Police Department said in a press release.

If you have any information, call the Altoona Police Department at 515-967-5132.