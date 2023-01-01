DES MOINES, IOWA — Typically the ball drops at midnight on New Year’s Eve, but for families and their children it was at noon.

The Science Center of Iowa held their annual ‘Noon” Year’s Eve party where three thousand balloons were dropped from the ceiling onto those below celebrating the New Year.

“We’ve been working on it all week, it’s the best part of the week to get everything filled up and ready to go,” said Curt Simmons, the President & CEO of the Science Center of Iowa. “Everyone is excited to get on to New Year’s Eve themselves so cleanup goes pretty quickly.”

The exhibits were open for families, along with face painting and a hat making workshop.